Kazakh, Russian Presidents agree on areas of cooperation

Transit and Transport Sector

It was agreed to gradually expand the capacities of the North-South and TITR transport corridors, the Ayagoz–Bakhty and Dostyk–Moiynty railway lines, and a number of other projects.

The importance of improving cross-border logistics infrastructure and optimizing the operation of border checkpoints was stressed.

Both sides expressed their intention to continue cooperation to advance the promising Trans-Altai Dialogue initiative, which is expected to become an effective platform for expanding collaboration between Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia in the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual benefit.

Energy

The productive work with Rosatom, including the project to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, was highlighted.

The parties agreed to strengthen partnership in the extraction, transportation, and supply of oil, petroleum products, coal, and electricity.

Prospects for gas cooperation were discussed in detail, including gas supply to Kazakhstan’s regions bordering Russia, as well as transit to third countries.

New Innovative Growth Areas

Several documents signed during the visit will allow the countries to make significant progress in space exploration, nuclear energy, the development of special economic zones, and creative industries.

Broad opportunities are opening up in the IT sector, where Kazakhstan has accumulated successful experience.

Cultural and Humanitarian Sphere

The number of cultural events - tours, exhibitions, concerts, and sports competitions - continues to grow steadily.

Recently, Kazakhstan Culture Days in Russia were successfully held in Moscow.

Previously, Yakutsk and Kazan welcomed Kazakhstani artists as part of Culture Days.

In May this year, the Alley of Eternal Friendship of Kazakhstan and Russia was opened in Astana, and yesterday the Kazakhstan-Russia Friendship Square was opened in Moscow.

One of Moscow’s streets was named after Shokan Ualikhanov.

Plans are underway to open a Kazakh Information and Cultural Center in Moscow.

Education and Sports

Nine branch campuses of leading Russian universities are successfully operating in Kazakhstan.

This year, a branch campus of MGIMO was opened in Astana and a branch campus of Al-Farabi KazNU in Omsk.

The opening of a representative office of a Russian medical university in Kazakhstan is also being considered.

Joint school construction projects are being implemented in accordance with the educational standards of both countries.

In Almaty, with sponsorship support, a branch campus of the renowned Russian school Sirius will be built.

Kazakhstan pays due attention to promoting Russian culture and language. The International Organization for the Russian Language, established on Kazakhstan’s initiative, is expected to contribute to this important work.

Earlier, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed the Declaration on the Transition of Interstate Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance following talks on Wednesday in Moscow