    Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Yedyge Yemberdy claims 3 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

    22:00, 10 November 2025

    Kazakhstani weightlifter Yedyge Yemberdy won two bronze and one silver medals at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Yedyge Yemberdy claims 3 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee of Kazakhsta

    The Kazakhstani athlete earned bronze after lifting 152 kg in his best attempt in the snatch in the men’s -79 kg weight class.

    With a result of 191 kg, Yemberdy took silver in the clean and jerk.

    He was placed third in both snatch and clean and jerk, with a combined result of 343 kg.

    Earlier, Kazakh judoka Nazgul Maratova won a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

