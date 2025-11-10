Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Yedyge Yemberdy claims 3 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

The Kazakhstani athlete earned bronze after lifting 152 kg in his best attempt in the snatch in the men’s -79 kg weight class.

With a result of 191 kg, Yemberdy took silver in the clean and jerk.

He was placed third in both snatch and clean and jerk, with a combined result of 343 kg.

Earlier, Kazakh judoka Nazgul Maratova won a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.