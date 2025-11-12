Kazakhstan mulls social media age restrictions

Aimagambetov stated children aged 5-6 use social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram without parental consent, verification, and other restrictions.

There is a number of countries where such restrictions are applied. For instance, Denmark and Australia introduced a social media ban for children under 15-16, while in the U.S., GB, and Ireland, parental consent and verification is required for social media. What is the position of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Enlightenment? Such a rule can be introduced under this law, said Aimagambetov.

In addition, the Kazakh deputy touched upon the issue of smartphone use in schools.

Kazakhstan’s NIS, BIL and other top-tier schools stated their position, banning smartphones in schools. The ban has yielded positive results, leading to better communication among children and improved performance, he noted.

Responding to the Majilis deputy’s proposals, AI and Digital Development Deputy Minister Dmitriy Mun said that restrictions on access to some content are in place, stressing internet access is essential for economic development.

As for a smartphone ban in schools, the minister said the draft Digital Code does not include such a measure.

The Ministry’s overall position is that we need to educate the new generation in the best possible way, avoiding poor performance, as well as a divide in the use of technology, AI, and internet, added Mun.

Earlier, it was reported the European Union is considering introducing an age limit for using social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.