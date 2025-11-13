Beating-edge innovation: Kazakhstan performs its first robotic heart surgery

"The procedure was carried out by the hospital’s cardiac surgeons in collaboration with a team of specialists from China within the framework of an international scientific and practical conference. A 28-year-old patient with a congenital heart defect — an atrial septal defect — underwent surgery using a next-generation robotic surgical system. The intervention was performed through a minimally invasive approach, avoiding traditional sternotomy. The patient’s condition is reported as stable," the statement says.

According to the Medical Center, the operation marks a major milestone toward the development of high-tech cardiac surgery and in strengthening international medical cooperation.

As part of the conference, international experts also conducted consultations. Dr. Olga Dzhioeva, Doctor of Medical Sciences, cardiologist, and specialist in functional diagnostics (Moscow), joined Kazakh doctors in receiving patients. Besides, Prof. Jeon Yungwoo, Head of the Hematology Department at St. Mary’s Hospital (Yeouido, South Korea), also consulted patients.

It is worth noting that a large-scale International Scientific and Practical Conference in Astana brought together representatives from government agencies, leading hospitals, research institutes, and universities from Kazakhstan and ten other countries.

Participants discussed key issues related to cardiac surgery, oncology, nuclear medicine, neurosurgery, therapy, digital transformation, pharmaceutical regulation, nursing, and leadership in healthcare quality management.

About 4,000 participants attended the events, both online and offline. Live session broadcasts drew over 4,000 views.

