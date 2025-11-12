“You will meet the United Nations without filters” — UN representative in Kazakhstan on anniversary exhibition

“It’s an invitation to see the United Nations as it is lived, in the fields, in the briefing rooms, on floodplains, and at fragile ceasefires, in worry, in relief, and in the quiet satisfaction when help arrives. These 80 images we present today, many rare or previously unpublished, are not staged. They are honest fragments of service, duty, and hope. As you move through the gallery, you will meet the United Nations without filters,” she said.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

Radnaaragchaa noted that the exhibition highlights scenes from the UN’s defining moments: from the construction of its headquarters and early peacekeeping missions to the eradication of smallpox, the COVID-19 response, and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to her, the exhibition embodies three core messages: humility, resolve, and solidarity. As she highlighted, these principles continue to guide the UN’s mission in addressing global challenges.

“Kazakhstan understands this very well. The country builds bridges between regions, cultures, and ideas. From its principled stance on non-proliferation and disarmament to its service on the Security Council and practical cooperation across the region with the United Nations team. This exhibition also reminds us that the United Nations is not a building in New York and Geneva. It’s a network of people wherever the work is done, and many of them here in Kazakhstan,” she emphasized.

