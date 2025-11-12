Tourists spend most of their money on food in Kazakhstan, new data reveals

According to the findings, the largest share of spending goes toward food, particularly dining in restaurants and cafés, which accounts for 27%.

Kazakh Tourism notes that "This demonstrates the interest of the country's visitors in local gastronomy and the development of a food service culture."

Accommodation and the purchase of consumer goods such as groceries, souvenirs, and items of national production follow at 23% each. Air travel accounts for around 12% of foreign visitors’ budgets, while 4% is spent on car rentals and another 4% on sports and recreational services, such as participation in cultural and sporting events. An additional 3% is directed toward valuable items, including jewelry, artwork, and antiques.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is becoming a trending destination for many foreigners, with Almaty recently being recognized as the “capital of cool” in Central Asia and leading CNN Travel’s annual list of the best places to visit in 2025.