Kazakhstan plans to expand Starlink internet to 124 passenger trains

The project began with pilot deployments of low-Earth-orbit satellite systems, including OneWeb and Starlink, in 2025. The trials were conducted on several routes, including Astana-Almaty, Astana-Oskemen, Astana-Burabay, Astana-Semey and Almaty-Mangyshlak.

The initiative entered a large-scale implementation phase in 2026.

As of September 8, Starlink was operating on 59 trains traveling across 31 routes and providing internet access in more than 770 carriages.

By the end of September, the ministry plans to equip 124 trains, covering 1,235 carriages across 50 routes, with satellite internet.

The service is expected to provide connection speeds of up to 100 Mbps. Because low-Earth-orbit satellite technology does not depend on conventional mobile network coverage, passengers will be able to access the internet in remote sections of Kazakhstan’s railway network where traditional cellular connectivity is limited.

Passengers will receive access to a free basic internet package. The package will allow users to exchange text messages through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram without additional charges.

Additional tariff packages will be available for passengers who require larger amounts of data or access to other online services.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster made a record 37th flight with Starlink satellites.