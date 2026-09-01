Rybakina reaches world No. 1, making history for Kazakhstan

Rybakina moved to the top of the live rankings after advancing to the semifinals of the 2026 US Open, moving ahead of Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. The official WTA rankings are set to be updated on Monday, September 14.

The achievement also set a historic record for Kazakhstan, as Rybakina became the first Kazakh tennis player to reach the top of the singles world rankings. No Kazakh tennis player, male or female, had previously held the No. 1 spot in the world singles rankings.

RYBAK1NA 🥇



Elena Rybakina will become the 30th woman to be ranked world No.1 in singles since the WTA rankings began in 1975! pic.twitter.com/QrgMGdjZBl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026

The 26-year-old has won 13 WTA singles titles, including two Grand Slam titles. She claimed her first major title at Wimbledon in 2022 before winning the Australian Open in 2026.

Rybakina also won the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh, finishing the tournament unbeaten with five victories, including a win over Sabalenka in the final.

Her other major achievements include WTA 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Rome in 2023, as well as six WTA 500 titles and two WTA 250 titles.

Rybakina won her first professional title in Bucharest in 2019 and has since become a two-time Grand Slam champion, WTA Finals winner and world No. 1.

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation President Bulat Utemuratov congratulated Rybakina on the historic achievement, praising her talent, determination and years of hard work.

“This success is the result of tremendous effort, talent, strength of character and years of dedication from Elena and her entire team. This is a victory that unites and inspires millions of Kazakhstanis. I am confident that today’s success will be a special moment for all our fans and an example for thousands of children who are just beginning their journey in sport. Elena has proven that a representative of Kazakhstan can be the best in the world. This is a tremendous source of pride for our country and strengthens Kazakhstan’s standing on the international sporting stage. On behalf of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, I congratulate all Kazakhstanis on this outstanding historic achievement!” Utemuratov said.

The Federation said the historic achievement was another testament to years of consistent and dedicated work by the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, led by President Bulat Utemuratov, to develop Kazakh tennis and strengthen its position on the international stage.

Rybakina’s rise to the top marks a historic moment for Kazakh tennis and the country’s sporting community and could further boost interest in tennis among children and young athletes.

A magical number, but just a number for Elena Rybakina. pic.twitter.com/vz1HKcDivQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rybakina had defeated two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka to reach the quarterfinals of the 2026 US Open for the first time in her career.