Kazakhstan approves 700 MW power plant project in Kurchatov

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the resolution approving the project, which is being implemented as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to expand coal-fired power generation in Kazakhstan.

The new plant is expected to support Kurchatov’s further development by providing additional power for its major scientific facilities, including the National Nuclear Center, the Nuclear Technology Park, research reactors, laboratories, and Kazakhstan’s KTM fusion tokamak.

The 881 billion tenge project will feature two 350 MW power units, which are expected to be commissioned in stages by 2032. Once fully operational, the plant will generate up to 5 billion kWh of electricity annually and create around 4,400 jobs.

The facility will be equipped with modern steam-power technology designed to operate at high pressure and temperatures, while incorporating clean coal technologies to improve efficiency and reduce its environmental impact.

To minimize its environmental impact, the plant will be equipped with gas purification, emissions filtration, and dust suppression systems in compliance with Kazakhstan’s Environmental Code and best available techniques.

The additional generating capacity is expected to provide Kurchatov with a more reliable power supply while supporting the continued development of its scientific, industrial, and urban infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy planed to fully digitalize the energy sector, covering the entire chain from resource extraction and transportation to processing and final consumption.