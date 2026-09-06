Italian PM Meloni thanks Tokayev for sincere friendship

The Italian Prime Minister expressed her gratitude to the Kazakh President in a post on her X account.

“I thank President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his kind words and for the sincere friendship that has always characterized our meetings. It is a great pleasure for me to work with a leader who has a strategic vision and looks to the future,” Giorgia Meloni wrote.

The Italian Prime Minister also highlighted the growing bilateral ties and new opportunities for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy.

“Together, we are strengthening ties between Italy and Kazakhstan and creating new strategic opportunities for cooperation in areas ranging from energy and critical minerals to higher education. We will continue along this path to promote the growth and prosperity of our peoples,” the post reads.

Grazie Presidente @TokayevKZ per le parole di stima e per la sincera amicizia che ha sempre caratterizzato i nostri incontri.



È un piacere lavorare con un leader che guarda al futuro con visione. Insieme stiamo rafforzando i rapporti tra Italia e Kazakistan, aprendo a nuove e… https://t.co/ky2VgybjE6 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 5, 2026

Earlier, the Head of State congratulated Italian Prime Minister on her Government becoming the longest-serving in the history of the Italian Republic.