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    Kazakhstan and U.S. discuss ways to strengthen enhanced strategic partnership

    08:12, 9 September 2026

    Kazakhstan and the United States discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen their Enhanced Strategic Partnership during a meeting between Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan and U.S. discuss ways to strengthen enhanced strategic partnership
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    The two officials reviewed the current bilateral agenda and exchanged views on priorities for further developing cooperation between the two countries.

    Particular attention was given to the upcoming participation of Kazakhstan’s head of state in the G20 Summit in Miami, as well as preparations for the substantive agenda of forthcoming high-level meetings.

    The sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close cooperation across a broad range of bilateral issues and to further advancing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed commitment to allied relations. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs USA Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy
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