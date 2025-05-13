Kazakhstan observes 40% surge in number of ecotourists since 2022

The number of ecotourists in 2022 was 2 million. In 2024, it jumped by 40% to nearly 2.8 million people, while in 2023 their number reached 2.4 million.

The national parks, such as the Ile-Alatau, Altyn-Emel, Sharyn, and Kolsay Lakes, became the most popular ecotourism destinations in Kazakhstan.

14 national parks of Kazakhstan are developing their infrastructure to bolster sustainable tourism. Visitor centers, camping, and glamping sites are being built for the convenience of tourists.

Eight modern visitor centers equipped with information systems, route navigation and basic tourism infrastructure have been built recently.

Ecotourism development is one of the factors contributing to the preservation of natural heritage, expansion of tourism opportunities and promotion of sustainable development of regions.

Notably, tourism potential and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and Central Asia were presented in Seoul.