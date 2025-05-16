Kazakhstani wins bronze at Asian Women's Chess Championships 2025 in UAE

Xeniya of Kazakhstan scored 7 out of 9 points, settling for a bronze medal at the Swiss-system tournament, which brought together 100 chess players from 23 countries, including two grandmasters and 13 international masters.

Kazakhstan’s Xeniya Balabayeva snatched a brilliant win in the final round match against Mongolia’s Batkhuyag Munguntuul, who holds the FIDE international master title.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Chess Federation

To note, Kazakhstani Alua Nurman claimed the Asian Individual Women’s Blitz Chess Championships 2025 title.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani athletes had claimed six gold and one bronze medals at the World Youth Rapid Chess Championships in Greece.