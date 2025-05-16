EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani wins bronze at Asian Women's Chess Championships 2025 in UAE

    07:41, 16 May 2025

    10-year-old Kazakhstani Xeniya Balabayeva finished third at the Asian Individual Women’s Chess Championships 2025 that took place on May 7-15 2025 in in Al Ain, the UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

    Kazakhstani wins bronze at Asian Women's Chess Championships 2025 in UAE
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Chess Federation

    Xeniya of Kazakhstan scored 7 out of 9 points, settling for a bronze medal at the Swiss-system tournament, which brought together 100 chess players from 23 countries, including two grandmasters and 13 international masters.

    Kazakhstan’s Xeniya Balabayeva snatched a brilliant win in the final round match against Mongolia’s Batkhuyag Munguntuul, who holds the FIDE international master title.

    Kazakhstani wins bronze at Asian Women's Chess Championships 2025 in UAE
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Chess Federation

    To note, Kazakhstani Alua Nurman claimed the Asian Individual Women’s Blitz Chess Championships 2025 title.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani athletes had claimed six gold and one bronze medals at the World Youth Rapid Chess Championships in Greece. 

    Chess UAE Events Sport
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All