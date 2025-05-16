Kazakh, Chinese universities open joint school of science and technology in China

Located in the territory of China, the school offers bachelor’s degree programs for up to 300 students.

This is the first branch of Kazakhstan university opened in the territory China, and initiated by the Kazakh side.

“We have also obtained accreditation from the Ministry of Education of China in two programmes - Economy and International Business, and Strategic Trade Control – to be launched together with Shanghai University for master’s degree students,” Duman Aitmagambetov said.

In his words, the Kazakh university has established partnership relations with 30 best universities of China to date.

Earlier it was reported that a delegation of Kozybayev University paid an official visit to the University of Arizona (USA), as part of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry's strategic initiative to expand international cooperation and integrate the country's higher education system into the global academic community.