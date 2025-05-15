EN
    Discover Kazakhstan: Top 5 unique hidden spots revealed

    21:12, 15 May 2025

    Along with popular destinations, little-known but unique locations that are not included in traditional tourist routes are stirring great interest lately, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: wikipedia.com

    The Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry revealed the Top 5 destinations in Kazakhstan yet to be explored.

    flamingo
    Photo credit: astana.citypass.kz

    Korgalzhyn Nature Park claims to be the northernmost nesting colony of flamingoes. Located in Akmola region it is about a two-hour drive from Astana. The nature park is included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites Saryarka – Steppe and Lakes of Northern Kazakhstan. It is a great birdwatching site.

    Tarbagatai Mountains in East Kazakhstan and Abai regions boast petroglyphs, pastures and wild nature. It is widely known for trekking and ethnic tourism.

    mountains
    Photo credit: advantour.com

    The northern route of Mangistau is a lesser-known spot in Mangistau region, including unique sites such as Zhygylgan Hollow, Kapamsay Canyon, Torysh valley of stone balls and underground mosques Sultan Upe and Shakpak Ata.

    mountains
    Photo credit: advantour.com

    Caves and gorges of South Kazakhstan. The Akmeshit Cave in Turkistan region is a huge cave nestled at the foot of the southern extremities of the Karatau ridge. The Sairam Su Gorge is a picturesque part of West Tianshan with the pure mountain river and viewpoints.

    cave
    Photo credit: culttourism.ru

    The Turgen Gorge and waterfalls in Almaty are located some 90 km away from the city of Almaty. There are lots of alpine meadows, an old-growth forest, glaciers, and waterfalls.

    waterfall
    Photo credit: tripadvisor.ru

     

