Discover Kazakhstan: Top 5 unique hidden spots revealed
Along with popular destinations, little-known but unique locations that are not included in traditional tourist routes are stirring great interest lately, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry revealed the Top 5 destinations in Kazakhstan yet to be explored.
Korgalzhyn Nature Park claims to be the northernmost nesting colony of flamingoes. Located in Akmola region it is about a two-hour drive from Astana. The nature park is included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites Saryarka – Steppe and Lakes of Northern Kazakhstan. It is a great birdwatching site.
Tarbagatai Mountains in East Kazakhstan and Abai regions boast petroglyphs, pastures and wild nature. It is widely known for trekking and ethnic tourism.
The northern route of Mangistau is a lesser-known spot in Mangistau region, including unique sites such as Zhygylgan Hollow, Kapamsay Canyon, Torysh valley of stone balls and underground mosques Sultan Upe and Shakpak Ata.
Caves and gorges of South Kazakhstan. The Akmeshit Cave in Turkistan region is a huge cave nestled at the foot of the southern extremities of the Karatau ridge. The Sairam Su Gorge is a picturesque part of West Tianshan with the pure mountain river and viewpoints.
The Turgen Gorge and waterfalls in Almaty are located some 90 km away from the city of Almaty. There are lots of alpine meadows, an old-growth forest, glaciers, and waterfalls.