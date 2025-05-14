Kazakhstan’s Golden Visa in global comparison
For many, the idea of relocating abroad is appealing, yet traditional immigration procedures are often slow and complex. Some governments simplify this process through Golden Visa programs — offering residency in exchange for investment. In this article, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent explores how these initiatives have become popular among investors seeking better business opportunities and an improved quality of life, with Kazakhstan now joining this trend.
In April 2025, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a new Golden Visa program. Foreign nationals investing at least $300,000 into Kazakh companies or local securities will be eligible for a residence permit valid for up to 10 years.
What is a Golden Visa and why is it popular?
A Golden Visa is a residency-by-investment (RBI) program, offering long-term residency or even citizenship in exchange for economic contribution. Unlike traditional immigration, Golden Visas provide a faster and more flexible route via investments in:
- Real estate
- Local businesses
- Government bonds
Such programs are especially popular among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) who seek:
- Global mobility
- Tax optimization
- Access to international markets, healthcare, and education
Countries like the UAE, Portugal, Greece, and Cyprus have successfully used Golden Visas to attract foreign investment and boost their economies.
Kazakhstan vs. popular Golden Visa countries
Kazakhstan’s $300,000 investment requirement places it in the mid-range of global Golden Visa programs. Here’s how it compares to other major countries:
|
Country
|
Investment Requirement
|
Main Conditions
|
Residency / Citizenship Path
|
Kazakhstan
|
$300,000
|
Investment in Kazakh companies or local securities
|
10-year residence permit
|
Portugal
|
€250,000–€500,000
|
Real estate, business, or donation
|
5-year residency, citizenship after 5+ years
|
Greece
|
€250,000
|
Real estate purchase
|
5-year residency, citizenship after 7 years
|
Cyprus
|
€300,000
|
Real estate investment
|
Residency, permanent residency after 5 years, citizenship after 7 years
|
UAE
|
~$550,000
|
Real estate or business investments
|
5-10 year multi-entry visa, no local sponsor
|
USA (EB-5)
|
$800,000
|
Investment in business creating 10+ jobs
|
Conditional green card, citizenship after 5+3 years
|
Malta
|
€182,000+
|
Contribution, property lease/purchase, fees
|
Permanent residency, citizenship after residency
|
Italy
|
€250,000–€2 million
|
Startup investments, government bonds
|
Renewable residency, citizenship after 10 years
|
Spain
|
€500,000
|
Real estate investment
|
5-year residency, citizenship after 10 years (program closing soon)
|
Singapore
|
SGD 10 million (~$7.7 million)
|
Business investment
|
Permanent residency, citizenship after 2–3 years of stay
|
Hungary
|
€250,000
|
Business investment
|
Residency with potential path to citizenship
|
Latvia
|
€60,000
|
Business investment or real estate
|
5-year residency, renewable
Kazakhstan’s $300,000 investment threshold places it above countries like Greece, Hungary, and Latvia, but below higher-cost destinations such as the UAE, USA, and Singapore. Unlike Portugal, Greece, and Cyprus, which offer five-year residence permits, Kazakhstan grants a longer 10-year permit upfront.
While Malta and Spain provide EU access, they come with higher overall costs and legal challenges. Kazakhstan’s program could attract investors interested in opportunities linked to Central Asia, Silk Road trade routes, and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.
Golden Visa market trends in 2025
While Golden Visa programs remain attractive, some countries are reconsidering or closing them due to housing market inflation, security concerns, and public backlash.
For example, Spain plans to phase out its program in 2025. Meanwhile, Malta’s citizenship-by-investment program faced EU legal challenges, forcing a shift back to residency-only options.
Despite these challenges, the demand for Golden Visas remains high, especially as professionals, entrepreneurs, and students seek safer business environments and lifestyle upgrades.
Kazakhstan’s Golden Visa program presents a competitive offer within the global market, especially for investors interested in Central Asia’s growing economy. While it may not yet rival EU programs in terms of global mobility benefits, its 10-year residence permit and reasonable investment threshold position it as an appealing new option for long-term investors. For those considering relocation through investment, Kazakhstan now stands alongside established Golden Visa destinations.