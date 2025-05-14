Kazakhstan’s Golden Visa in global comparison

In April 2025, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a new Golden Visa program. Foreign nationals investing at least $300,000 into Kazakh companies or local securities will be eligible for a residence permit valid for up to 10 years.

What is a Golden Visa and why is it popular?

A Golden Visa is a residency-by-investment (RBI) program, offering long-term residency or even citizenship in exchange for economic contribution. Unlike traditional immigration, Golden Visas provide a faster and more flexible route via investments in:

Real estate

Local businesses

Government bonds

Such programs are especially popular among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) who seek:

Global mobility

Tax optimization

Access to international markets, healthcare, and education

Countries like the UAE, Portugal, Greece, and Cyprus have successfully used Golden Visas to attract foreign investment and boost their economies.

Kazakhstan vs. popular Golden Visa countries

Kazakhstan’s $300,000 investment requirement places it in the mid-range of global Golden Visa programs. Here’s how it compares to other major countries:

Country Investment Requirement Main Conditions Residency / Citizenship Path Kazakhstan $300,000 Investment in Kazakh companies or local securities 10-year residence permit Portugal €250,000–€500,000 Real estate, business, or donation 5-year residency, citizenship after 5+ years Greece €250,000 Real estate purchase 5-year residency, citizenship after 7 years Cyprus €300,000 Real estate investment Residency, permanent residency after 5 years, citizenship after 7 years UAE ~$550,000 Real estate or business investments 5-10 year multi-entry visa, no local sponsor USA (EB-5) $800,000 Investment in business creating 10+ jobs Conditional green card, citizenship after 5+3 years Malta €182,000+ Contribution, property lease/purchase, fees Permanent residency, citizenship after residency Italy €250,000–€2 million Startup investments, government bonds Renewable residency, citizenship after 10 years Spain €500,000 Real estate investment 5-year residency, citizenship after 10 years (program closing soon) Singapore SGD 10 million (~$7.7 million) Business investment Permanent residency, citizenship after 2–3 years of stay Hungary €250,000 Business investment Residency with potential path to citizenship Latvia €60,000 Business investment or real estate 5-year residency, renewable

Kazakhstan’s $300,000 investment threshold places it above countries like Greece, Hungary, and Latvia, but below higher-cost destinations such as the UAE, USA, and Singapore. Unlike Portugal, Greece, and Cyprus, which offer five-year residence permits, Kazakhstan grants a longer 10-year permit upfront.

While Malta and Spain provide EU access, they come with higher overall costs and legal challenges. Kazakhstan’s program could attract investors interested in opportunities linked to Central Asia, Silk Road trade routes, and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.

Golden Visa market trends in 2025

While Golden Visa programs remain attractive, some countries are reconsidering or closing them due to housing market inflation, security concerns, and public backlash.

For example, Spain plans to phase out its program in 2025. Meanwhile, Malta’s citizenship-by-investment program faced EU legal challenges, forcing a shift back to residency-only options.

Despite these challenges, the demand for Golden Visas remains high, especially as professionals, entrepreneurs, and students seek safer business environments and lifestyle upgrades.

Kazakhstan’s Golden Visa program presents a competitive offer within the global market, especially for investors interested in Central Asia’s growing economy. While it may not yet rival EU programs in terms of global mobility benefits, its 10-year residence permit and reasonable investment threshold position it as an appealing new option for long-term investors. For those considering relocation through investment, Kazakhstan now stands alongside established Golden Visa destinations.