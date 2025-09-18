Kazakh capital unveils Peace and Accord Park

Delegates of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions attend the solemn ceremony.

The basic concept of the project is the Tree of Life. Its dome is a celestial tent that unites all countries and peoples. Its four entrances, facing East, West, South, and North, symbolize equality and openness. An oak tree stands at the center. Its roots connect the past, its trunk represents the present, and its crown reaches into the future."

Head of the Congress Secretariat, Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said it is a bright symbol of unity, mutual trust, peace and accord. The trees historically symbolize life energy, growth and prosperity. This Park symbolizes hope for the future for all, regardless of their faith and ethnicity.

He expressed hope the Peace and Accord Park lying at the very heart of the Kazakh capital will become a synonym of a spiritual bridge between the religions and cultures, especially valuable amid trying times.

According to the authors, the four walls of the dome keep their own secrets and symbols.

Participants of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana laid the foundation for the Park of Peace and Accord in 2022. It drew the participation of global spiritual leaders, including Pope Francis, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed el-Tayeb, and the Chief Rabbis of Israel, among many others.

As written before, the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions opened on September 17 in the capital of Kazakhstan. The main theme of the congress is "Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future".