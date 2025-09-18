Religious leaders adopt Astana Peace Declaration – 2025

Maulen Ashimbayev, the Head of the Congress Secretariat and the Kazakh Senate Speaker, noted that all meetings held during the forum helped establish the shared objective of religions: to build a harmonious and prosperous world by strengthening mutual respect and trust.

The conceptual ideas and proposals of the Congress are reflected in its final declaration.

"A draft Declaration, which was thoroughly discussed by the working group and at a Secretariat meeting, was presented to the Congress participants. The proposals received were taken into account, and we hope that the principal provisions of the Declaration will provide new and powerful impetus to strengthening intercultural and interfaith dialogue, and will serve as a foundation for developing unified approaches in terms of responding to the key challenges and problems of the modern world," Maulen Ashimbayev stated.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

The Head of the Secretariat also announced that the Declaration includes proposals for the timing of the 9th Congress to be held in 2028 in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

"Let me announce the Declaration of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions adopted," Ashimbayev concluded at the closing ceremony of the Congress.

More than 100 participants from 60 countries participated in the forum, including spiritual leaders of major world religions, representatives of international organizations, experts, political scientists, and public figures.