President Tokayev hands over state awards to 2025 World Boxing Championships winners

Addressing the team, the President noted that Kazakhstan’s anthem was played seven times during the championships and the national flag “flew high above the arena.”

Photo credit: Akorda

“Our young men and women proved that they are truly the strongest in the homeland of boxing,” Tokayev said commending the athletes for their dedication and years of hard work.

“Sanzhar Tashkenbay and Mahmud Sabyrkhan became two-time world champions. Torekhan Sabyrkhan and Aibek Oralbay delighted all fans with their outstanding skills. The women's boxing team also demonstrated the highest level of training. Alua Balkibekova, Aida Abikeyeva and Natalya Bogdanova climbed to the top step of the podium, winning gold medals. Nazym Kyzaibay was the first to enter the ring and paved the way for our country's victories. Victoria Grafeyeva and Eldana Talipova won bronze medals. I express my sincere gratitude to all of you. I would like to express my special gratitude to the coaches, led by Kairat Sazhanov and Yeldos Saidali, as well as other professionals”, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the Head of State, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, along with the National Olympic Committee, have carried out great work in supporting the nation’s achievements. The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation also played a pivotal role making a substantial contribution to the country's overall success.

"Martial arts have always held a special place in our society. Kazakh boxing, founded by the renowned Shokyr Boltekuly, boasts a rich and unique history. Since the mid-20th century, many of our athletes have gained worldwide recognition... Of the 15 gold medals Kazakhstan won at the Summer Olympics, seven were claimed by boxers. We believe that this legacy will continue, as all the necessary conditions for future success are available," the President said.

The Head of State presented a number of athletes and coaches with state awards for their outstanding sporting achievements at the 2025 World Boxing Championships held in Liverpool.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s national boxing team emerged as the undisputed leader of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, capturing seven gold medals and confirming the country’s status as a global powerhouse in the sport