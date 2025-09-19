Dimash Qudaibergen's international project filming starts in Mangistau

Their performances will be filmed at the stunning shores of the Caspian Sea and the Bozzhyra Gorge - one of Kazakhstan's most breathtaking locations.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations

The project, which Dimash is producing in collaboration with China’s Hunan Broadcasting System, is a musical competition featuring talented artists from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, Malaysia, and Serbia. A jury of international experts will assess the contestants' skills.

"Voice Beyond Horizon" spans six regions across Kazakhstan: the Almaty, Turkistan, Mangystau, and Akmola regions, as well as the cities of Almaty and Astana. The grand finale is set to take place in the capital, Astana.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the show aims to showcase Kazakhstan's rich tourism potential to a global audience of millions.

The project receives organizational support from multiple government entities, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Culture and Information, the national company Kazakh Tourism, and regional administrations (akimats).

"This year, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports created a comprehensive plan for the development of the Mangistau tourist zone from 2025 to 2029. The document, adopted by a Government resolution, outlines a systematic development strategy across nine key areas. It is designed to create a more welcoming environment to attract tourists and foster a favorable investment climate for further development of the tourist zone," the Ministry's statement noted.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations

As previously reported, this September, Kazakhstan hosts the filming of a new joint international Chinese-Kazakh music project, with Dimash Qudaibergen as an executive producer.