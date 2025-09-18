EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Backstreet Boys land in Almaty

    09:09, 18 September 2025

    Backstreet Boys, the legendary American pop group, arrived in the city of Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Backstreet Boys land in Almaty
    Screenshot from video

    Upon arrival, they were presented with national souvenirs and Kazakhstan chocolate at the airport.

    Backstreet Boys remain one of the most successful boy bands in pop music history, best known for hits such as I Want It That Way, Everybody, and As Long as You Love Me.

    As written before, the first concert will take place on September 19 at Almaty’s Central Stadium, followed by a performance on September 21 at Astana Arena.

    According to the Astana city administration, more than 12,000 tourists from 45 countries — including Germany, Poland, France, Türkiye, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Czechia, Serbia, Greece, Azerbaijan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and others — are expected to attend the Astana show.

    Art Music Almaty Astana Kazakhstan USA
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All