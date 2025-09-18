Backstreet Boys land in Almaty

Upon arrival, they were presented with national souvenirs and Kazakhstan chocolate at the airport.

Backstreet Boys remain one of the most successful boy bands in pop music history, best known for hits such as I Want It That Way, Everybody, and As Long as You Love Me.

As written before, the first concert will take place on September 19 at Almaty’s Central Stadium, followed by a performance on September 21 at Astana Arena.

According to the Astana city administration, more than 12,000 tourists from 45 countries — including Germany, Poland, France, Türkiye, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Czechia, Serbia, Greece, Azerbaijan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and others — are expected to attend the Astana show.