Religion must stand against extremism and foster peace: Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League

In an interview with a Kazinform News Agency’s correspondent, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa shared his views on the significance of interfaith dialogue, the role of religious leaders in addressing global challenges, and the unique contribution of Kazakhstan’s initiative in promoting peace and understanding among different faiths.

– Your Excellency, you have come to Astana to take part in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. How do you assess the importance of this platform in strengthening dialogue between different faiths?

– In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. This Congress is of great importance, as it provides an exceptional platform where religious leaders can actively contribute to addressing many of the challenges facing our world today. Their role is crucial in raising societal awareness and promoting genuine dialogue between religions in order to dispel misunderstandings, resolve disputes, and foster cooperation among different faiths.

Photo credit: Eurasian National University

We are deeply grateful to the Republic of Kazakhstan for hosting this important gathering and, in particular, to His Excellency the President for his personal commitment and support. His presence gives this Congress greater weight, credibility, and a truly global dimension.

– In a time when conflicts and humanitarian crises continue to affect different regions of the world, what role do you believe religious leaders can play in building peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding?

– Religious leaders carry a heavy responsibility in today’s world. Their influence over their communities gives them a unique ability to promote reconciliation, peace, and tolerance. This role begins with a sincere commitment to confront conflict—whether it is religious, cultural, intellectual, or political—and to work toward solutions through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Religious discourse, when authentic, is a powerful source of guidance. Around the world, millions of people listen to the voices of preachers and religious figures, and therefore what they say has a profound impact on shaping attitudes and behaviors. It is essential that this discourse promotes moderation, coexistence, and respect for diversity.

Photo credit: Eurasian National University

In the Muslim World League, we are committed to working with our partners worldwide to strengthen this role, to counter extremist ideologies, and to show that true religiosity stands against extremism. We believe in diversity—in religion, in culture, in thought, and even in politics—but we firmly reject extremism in all its forms, because extremism only leads to clashes and endless conflict.

True faith is founded on dialogue, openness, and transparency. It is through such dialogue between the followers of different religions that we can build bridges of understanding and ensure peace and harmony in our societies. Thank you very much.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who arrived in Astana to take part in the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.