Tokayev sees off Lao President at Astana Airport

As it was previously reported, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the visiting head of state at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

The heads of state held narrow-format and extended talks.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Laos named his visit to Kazakhstan an important milestone in the development of bilateral ties.

Following talks, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sisoulith adopted a Joint Statement reaffirming mutual interest in expanding cooperation between the two nations.

Several documents were signed following the talks, including a memorandum on the establishment of twin-city relations between Astana and Vientiane.

Photo credit: Akorda

On the same day, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Thongloun Sisoulith discussed the implementation of agreements reached earlier with President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev. Talks highlighted the potential for expanding the Kazakh‑Lao cooperation across multiple economic sectors, with Kazakhstan ready to serve as a trade and logistics bridge for promoting Lao products in Central Asia and the entire Eurasian region.

On September 4, general prosecutors of Kazakhstan and Laos signed a memorandum of cooperation on the recovery of assets.