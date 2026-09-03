Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the visiting head of state at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

An honor guard was lined up in the hall of the Palace, while the presidential orchestra performed the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Laos.

The two leaders then walked along the red carpet to the national flag of Kazakhstan, after which Tokayev and Sisoulith began a restricted-format meeting.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Lao People’s Democratic Republic had become the fifteenth Dialogue Partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).