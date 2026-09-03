Astana and Vientiane establish twin-city relations

In the presence of the heads of state, the sides exchanged the following intergovernmental documents:

1. A memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People's Democratic Republic on political consultations;

Photo credit: Akorda

2. A memorandum of mutual understanding between the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Supreme People’s Procuracy of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Photo credit: Akorda

3. A memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Lao People's Democratic Republic on cooperation in information and communication technologies and e-government services.

Photo credit: Akorda

4. A memorandum on the establishment of twin-city relations between Astana and Vientiane.

As it was previously reported, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the visiting head of state at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

The heads of state held narrow-format and extended talks.

The President of Laos named his visit to Kazakhstan an important milestone in the development of bilateral ties.