Kazakhstan and Laos sign asset recovery partnership

Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Laos Livong Laoly signed the document in the Kazakh capital on September 3.

The memo provides for the development of interagency partnership, exchange of experience and information on asset tracking, as well as recovery and mutual assistance in returning stolen property.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the memo also provides for cooperation on criminal cases under international treaties and national legislation, consultations, sharing of best practices, and professional training for prosecution staff.

As stated there, expanding international cooperation will help Kazakhstan and Laos detect, trace, and repatriate illicit funds more efficiently, while preventing their transfer or concealment abroad.

The agreement marks another step in Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to strengthen global partnerships in asset recovery.

Recently, Kazakhstan allocated more than KZT617 billion in recovered assets to 500 regional infrastructure projects.