Kazakhstan‑Laos: Agriculture, digitalization, tourism seen as key areas for cooperation

Talks highlighted the potential for expanding the Kazakh‑Lao cooperation across multiple economic sectors, with Kazakhstan ready to serve as a trade and logistics bridge for promoting Lao products in Central Asia and the entire Eurasian region.

Agriculture emerged as a key area of collaboration.

"Laos expressed interest in importing Kazakh grain, oilseeds, forage, and meat products, while Kazakhstan signaled readiness to import coffee, rubber, and other commodities from Laos. Opportunities were noted in joint processing and storage of agricultural goods, as well as the introduction of modern irrigation technologies, the press service of the Kazakh Government said.

Digitalization was identified as another promising field. A memorandum of cooperation in ICT and e‑Government services, signed during Sisoulith’s visit, is expected to open new prospects for partnership and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Cultural and humanitarian ties, along with tourism, were also underscored as promising areas for cooperation.

President Sisoulith stressed the importance of further developing friendly relations and implementing joint projects, while Kazakhstan emphasized Laos’ role not only as a bilateral partner but also as an important participant in expanding economic and business ties with Southeast Asia.

As it was previously reported, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the visiting head of state at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

The heads of state held narrow-format and extended talks.

The President of Laos named his visit to Kazakhstan an important milestone in the development of bilateral ties.