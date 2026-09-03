Kazakhstan views Laos as important partner in Southeast Asia, Tokayev says
15:55, 3 September 2026
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Thongloun Sisoulith held extended talks in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the talks, attended by members of official delegations, the sides discussed prospects for the development of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.
The Head of State expressed confidence that the first official visit of the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Kazakhstan would give a new impetus to strengthening the bilateral ties.
He highlighted that Kazakhstan views Laos as an important partner in Southeast Asia.
The article is being updated