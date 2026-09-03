Presidents of Kazakhstan and Laos adopt Joint Statement

He regards Kazakhstan as one of the Central Asian countries that always supported steady relations with Laos, even during its national liberation struggle.

He stressed despite changing circumstances, the brotherly ties and mutual goodwill between the two nations have remained strong.

He also expressed confidence that this visit will further strengthen and expand friendly relations.

President Sisoulith highlighted Kazakhstan’s role in training Lao specialists. Hundreds of Lao citizens studied in Kazakhstan and now serve in government, business, and leadership positions.

He noted that these alumni warmly remember Kazakhstan’s support and look forward to welcoming Kazakh representatives in Laos.

Following talks, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sisoulith adopted a Joint Statement reaffirming mutual interest in expanding cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, calling his official trip to Kazakhstan a historic event.