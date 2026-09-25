Search continues for two Kazakhstani servicemen following Caspian Sea training incident

The operation is being conducted on the directives of the Government Commission headed by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.

Minister of Defense Lieutenant General of Aviation Dauren Kosanov is overseeing on-scene search and rescue efforts. An operational headquarters has been established, bringing together representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the National Security Committee’s Border Service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and local authorities in Mangistau region.

Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense, a total of 252 personnel, 34 units of specialized ground equipment, 37 military divers, 14 vessels and boats, and more than 20 aircraft, including four helicopters, have been deployed as part of the large-scale operation.

The agencies involved are conducting continuous patrols and surveying the waters of the Caspian Sea, the coastline and surrounding areas, including aerial searches.

Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

Earlier, Qazinform reported two criminal cases had been launched after 12 servicemen died in the Caspian Sea exercises.

It was reported that the incident occurred on September 24 during naval drills on the Caspian Sea coast. 19 servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions deteriorated sharply and winds strengthened.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in Mangistau region.

The Ministry of Defense has released the list of 12 servicemen killed during the naval drills in Mangistau region.

The President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in Mangistau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.