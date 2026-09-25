Two criminal cases launched after 12 servicemen die in Caspian Sea exercises

According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Sanzhar Adilov, a criminal case has been opened under Part 2 of Article 453, concerning negligent performance of military service resulting in grave consequences, and Article 465, concerning violations of navigation rules, of Kazakhstan’s Criminal Code.

An interagency investigative task force has been established as part of the investigation. A range of investigative and operational measures, with specialists involved and the necessary forensic examinations ordered, are underway.

Bozumbayev instructed authorities to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident as soon as possible and to take appropriate measures against those found responsible for the tragedy.

The commission also paid particular attention to the families of the deceased servicemen. Bozumbayev emphasized that the state would provide them with the necessary social and financial support.

Besides the financial assistance provided for by law, there have been numerous requests from people wishing to offer additional support. Members of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi have stated that they will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased servicemen. One of them has already allocated 25 million tenge to each family, said the deputy prime minister.

He added that representatives of several major businesses had also expressed their willingness to provide financial assistance.

Bozumbayev instructed the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, together with the Mangistau regional administration, to ensure transparency and oversight in the distribution of all funds allocated to the families.

He stressed that assistance must be provided directly to the families and in full.

According to Deputy Health Minister Manas Ramazanov, the serviceman who was taken to a medical facility following the incident remains in stable condition. There is currently no threat to his life, and he is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Photo credit: Mangistau region's administration office

The meeting was attended by deputy ministers of internal affairs, emergency situations, labor and social protection of the population, healthcare and transport, as well as the deputy director of the border service of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee, the chief military prosecutor and Mangistau region’s governor Nurdaulet Kilybay.

The work of the Government Commission is ongoing.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said the investigation would be conducted with the utmost thoroughness.

Earlier, it was reported that the incident occurred on September 24 during naval drills on the Caspian Sea coast. 19 servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions deteriorated sharply and winds strengthened.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in Mangistau region.

The Ministry of Defense has released the list of 12 servicemen killed during the naval drills in Mangistau region.

President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in Mangistau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.