Presidents of Kazakhstan and U.S. hold talks at White House

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held talks with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party, and Csaba Lejko, president of John Deere CIS and Central Asia.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan is to join the Abraham Accords.