Kazakhstan is the first to join the Abraham Accords under Trump's second term

Trump announced the development following a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He described the talks as “a major step forward in building bridges across the world” and said a formal signing ceremony will be held soon.

“Kazakhstan is the first country of my second term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many,” Trump said in a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social. “More nations are lining up to embrace peace and prosperity through my Abraham Accords. We will soon announce a signing ceremony to make it official, and there are many more countries trying to join this club of strength.”

The Abraham Accords, first launched in 2020, established diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at White House.

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held talks with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party, and Csaba Lejko, president of John Deere CIS and Central Asia.

