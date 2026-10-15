President Tokayev arrives in Yerevan for COP17 Leaders' Summit

At the airport, the Head of State was welcomed by senior officials of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was previously reported, on October 14, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for a working visit to attend the Seventh CICA Summit.

Today, the Head of State participated in the VII Summit of the Conference on Interaction in Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Baku.

Addressing the Summit, Tokayev highlighted CICA’s special role in ensuring security in Asia and called for strengthening the international security system in Asia. He also suggested CICA states jointly shape Asia's digital future. He suggested CICA states jointly shape Asia's digital future. The President also proposed developing transport corridors and green energy in Central Asia and the South Caucasus and establishing a CICA partnership in human capital.

The Head of State held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. The two presidents reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and consistently implementing the agreements reached across all areas of the bilateral agenda.

Tokayev and Aliyev launched a 380-kilometre fiber-optic communication line connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan across the seabed of the Caspian Sea.



