Kazakh President proposes developing transport corridors and green energy in Central Asia, South Caucasus

“This rapprochement, after decades of bitter division, is opening new opportunities, creating a gateway between East and West. With its strong political will and vast economic potential, CICA is well placed to support big cross-border projects. So, I propose to jointly draft a CICA Transport Connectivity Strategy. This Strategy will help to explore the potential of major international routes around our region, including the Belt and Road, North-South International Route, Middle Corridor and the TRIPP initiative,” the President noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that energy security is currently at risk of being completely destroyed

“Cross-border energy infrastructure is more exposed to conflicts. As a result, energy markets worldwide remain volatile. This uncertainty threatens to slow economic growth far beyond the countries directly affected. This is the reason Kazakhstan counts on partnership over retreat. Last year Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed the agreement of strategic partnership on delivery of green energy, laying the foundation for a Caspian Green Energy Corridor. And this corridor is to connect our power grids and extend them via the Black Sea to European markets,” the Head of State noted.

As it was previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for a working visit to attend the Seventh CICA Summit.

Today, the Head of State is participating in the VII Summit of the Conference on Interaction in Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Baku.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog. The two sides exchanged views on current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's principled stance on the need to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.

Addressing the Summit, Tokayev highlighted CICA’s special role in ensuring security in Asia and called for strengthening the international security system in Asia. He also suggested CICA states jointly shape Asia's digital future.