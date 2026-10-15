Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to boost bilateral trade to $1 billion

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Ilham Aliyev for the invitation and the traditional hospitality, and noted the high level of organization of the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted Azerbaijan’s significant contribution to the work of CICA during its chairmanship, including the promotion of practical initiatives and the strengthening of the Organization’s international standing.

During the meeting, the heads of state emphasized the importance of launching the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Line, a unique project for the region that will strengthen digital connectivity between the two countries, diversify digital corridors between Europe and Asia, and create new opportunities for the entire region.

The leaders noted the positive momentum in trade and economic relations and reaffirmed their intention to increase bilateral trade turnover to 1 billion US dollars.

They also discussed prospects for expanding supplies of Kazakh energy resources through Azerbaijan and implementing joint projects in industry, energy, transport, logistics, and agriculture.

In addition, the two sides noted the steady strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties, the expansion of cooperation in education and tourism, and the intensification of interparliamentary engagement.

Following the meeting, the two presidents reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and consistently implementing the agreements reached across all areas of the bilateral agenda.

As it was reported, on October 14, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for a working visit.

Today, the Head of State participated in the VII Summit of the Conference on Interaction in Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Baku.

Addressing the Summit, Tokayev highlighted CICA’s special role in ensuring security in Asia and called for strengthening the international security system in Asia. He also suggested CICA states jointly shape Asia's digital future. He suggested CICA states jointly shape Asia's digital future. The President also proposed developing transport corridors and green energy in Central Asia and the South Caucasus and establishing a CICA partnership in human capital.