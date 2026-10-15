President Tokayev suggests CICA states jointly shape Asia's digital future

The Head of State welcomed the Accord on Superintelligence signed in Washington, D.C.

“In this spirit, we welcome the Accord on Superintelligence signed recently in Washington, D.C. In essence, it could serve as the basis for an international treaty under the auspices of the United Nations. I believe that CICA can greatly contribute to this process. As part of our global effort in this field, Kazakhstan will harbor the UN ESCAP Asia-Pacific Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty. I hope CICA member-states will join the work of this Centre to shape our region’s digital future together,” the Head of State emphasized.

The President stressed that information security was vital to the implementation of any strategic project, particularly those involving several countries.

“Today, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are marking an important milestone by jointly launching the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Line beneath the Caspian Sea. This unique Digital Silk Way project will ensure faster and more secure data transmission across Eurasia, thus strengthening the digital capacity of Asia and opening up new avenues for cooperation,” he said.

As it was previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for a working visit to attend the Seventh CICA Summit.

Today, the Head of State is participating in the VII Summit of the Conference on Interaction in Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Baku.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog. The two sides exchanged views on current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's principled stance on the need to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.

Addressing the Summit, Tokayev highlighted CICA’s special role in ensuring security in Asia and called for strengthening the international security system in Asia