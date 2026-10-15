Kazakhstan proposes establishing CICA partnership in human capital

Addressing the VII CICA Summit in Baku, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is ready to offer scholarships to students from all 28 member states and research grants to scientists from participating countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that sustainable development of CICA initiatives is impossible without investments in human capital.

“More than a thousand years ago, the great philosopher and scientist Al-Farabi taught that a society’s strength lies in the knowledge and character of its people. I urge all member-states to work on establishing a CICA Human Capital Partnership. The aim is to have our younger generation to get prepared for a world reshaped by rapid changes either technological, economic or geopolitical," the Head of State noted.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan is ready to offer the expertise of the country's leading universities and research institutions.

According to him, the Research Fellowship in Security and Confidence Building could be launched next year.

"Kazakhstan is ready to provide all 28 member states with students’ scholarships. Kazakhstan stands ready to provide fellowship grants for researchers from our member states,” said the President.

Concluding his address, the President of Kazakhstan wished Azerbaijan every success in continuing its chairmanship of CICA and expressed confidence that the Baku Declaration, to be adopted at the Summit, would provide a solid foundation for further work.

As it was previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for a working visit to attend the Seventh CICA Summit.

Today, the Head of State is participating in the VII Summit of the Conference on Interaction in Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Baku.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog. The two sides exchanged views on current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's principled stance on the need to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.

Addressing the Summit, Tokayev highlighted CICA’s special role in ensuring security in Asia and called for strengthening the international security system in Asia. He suggested CICA states jointly shape Asia's digital future. The President also proposed developing transport corridors and green energy in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.