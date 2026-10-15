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    Kazakh President attends 7th CICA Summit in Baku

    14:34, 15 October 2026

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is attending the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda presidential press service.

    Kazakh President attends 7th CICA Summit in Baku
    Photo: Akorda

    As written on Wednesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for a working visit to attend the Seventh CICA Summit.

    Kazakh President attends 7th CICA Summit in Baku
    Photo: Akorda

    On the sidelines of the Summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog.

    The two sides also exchanged views on current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's principled stance on the need to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev CICA Foreign policy Azerbaijan Events Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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