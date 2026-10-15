Kazakh President attends 7th CICA Summit in Baku
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is attending the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda presidential press service.
As written on Wednesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for a working visit to attend the Seventh CICA Summit.
On the sidelines of the Summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog.
The two sides also exchanged views on current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's principled stance on the need to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.