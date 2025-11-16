President Tokayev arrives at Tashkent Congress Center
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Congress Center in Tashkent to participate in the VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit. The Kazakh, Uzbek leaders held talks .
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the II meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The presidents took part via videoconference in a ceremony of launching joint projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award.
Here is the list of key agreements signed as part of the Kazakh President's state visit to Uzbekistan.
Later, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held a joint briefing for mass media.