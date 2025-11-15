Leaders of Central Asia, Azerbaijan tour Islamic Civilization Center in Tashkent

As the presidents were informed, the goal of the Center is the preservation, in-depth study, and promotion of Uzbekistan’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage as an integral part of the global Islamic civilization.

Photo credit: Akorda

The main exhibit is the Quran of Osman, around which 114 ancient books will be displayed - corresponding to the number of surahs in the Quran.

Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit. The Kazakh, Uzbek leaders held talks in Tashkent.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the II meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The presidents took part via videoconference in a ceremony of launching joint projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award.

Here is the list of key agreements signed as part of the Kazakh President's state visit to Uzbekistan.

Later, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held a joint briefing for mass media.