Kazakhstan, Russia advance cooperation with wide-ranging agreements

Among the documents signed by both sides are:

- The joint statement “On the seven pillars of friendship and good-neighborliness of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia”

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the basic principles and conditions of cooperation for the nuclear power plant construction project in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on granting the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan a state export credit to finance the construction of a nuclear power plant in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the establishment and operation in Kazakhstan of the international general education school “Kazakhstan - Sirius” and a center for talented children and youth;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on expanding cooperation in the oil sector;

- Agreement between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation on financing education expenses of citizens of the Russian Federation at the branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Omsk;

- Supplementary agreement to the Agreement between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Russian Federation) on cooperation in combating the legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained income and the financing of terrorism;

- Bilateral agreement on a Kazakhstani tenge/Russian ruble currency swap between the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation;

- Action plan (“Roadmap”) for interdepartmental cooperation between the Ministries of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation in the development of transport digitalization;

- Practical action plan (“Roadmap”) for cooperation between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing of the Russian Federation;

- Joint action plan of Kazakhstan Railways and Russian Railways for the development of digitalization in freight rail transportation;

- Practical action plan (“Roadmap”) for cooperation between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing of the Russian Federation;

Earlier, Qazinform reported Russian President Vladimir Putin had arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A solemn welcome ceremony for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

Both presidents held talks in a restricted attendance in Astana. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin had extended talks.

How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.