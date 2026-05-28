Capsule-laying ceremony marks start of Kazakhstan-Sirius project

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Education, Zhuldyz Suleimenova, noted that the project is being implemented in line with the directives of the two countries' presidents.

“Today in Astana, a capsule is being laid for the international Kazakhstan-Sirius educational infrastructure, which will unite a kindergarten, an international general education school, and a youth science and technology park. The main goal of the project is to identify, develop, and support talented children,” the minister said.

According to her, the symbolic capsule was laid by Astana’s best students, who achieved outstanding results at international Olympiads.

Elena Shmeleva, Chair of the Council of the federal territory Sirius and head of the educational foundation Talent and Success, emphasized the importance of creating a modern educational environment for the younger generation.

The project’s history began as an initiative at the level of heads of state. In 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the construction of a branch of the Kazakhstan–Sirius school in Almaty. The initiative was backed by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

By January 2026, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Almaty for the Kazakhstan-Sirius international school and educational center.

The academic programs at the institution will be in Kazakh and Russian, with a focus on exact sciences, artificial intelligence, engineering technologies, space research, and life sciences.

Earlier, at the extended talks with his Russian counterpart, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated his support for launching "Sirius" project in Kazakhstan, emphasizing its importance for training future personnel.