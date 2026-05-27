Putin arrives in Astana for state visit

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Vladimir Putin at the Astana Airport.

Photo credit: Akorda

In honor of the Russian leader’s arrival, the Guard of Honor was lined up, and the Russian President’s aircraft was escorted by Kazakhstan Air Defense fighter jets as it crossed the state border.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan accompanied by a large delegation of more than 30 people, including ministers and heads of major companies.

Photo credit: Astana

A welcome ceremony was organized for the guests: Kazakh and Russian folk songs were performed at the airport, and helicopters flew over the runway carrying the flags of Kazakhstan and Russia.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier it was reported that during the talks, the two leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Photo credit: Akorda

On May 28, the Eurasian Economic Forum will be held with the participation of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states.

Photo credit: Akorda

On May 29, the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place.

How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.