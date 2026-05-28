Official meeting of Kazakh, Russian leaders begins in Astana

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed Vladimir Putin.

Photo credit: Akorda

In honor of the high-profile guest, the Guard of Honor was lined up in the hall of the Palace of Independence. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin introduced the members of their official delegations to each other.

Photo credit: Akorda

Then the commander of the Guard of Honor delivered a welcoming report, followed by the national anthems of both countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, on May 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

During the talks, the two leaders are expected to discuss the state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh capital will host the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Earlier, Tokayev highlighted the importance of the state visit of the Russian President to Astana for reinforcing strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin agreed on such evaluation of the upcoming talks in Kazakhstan and pointed out consistent character of bilateral cooperation in all strategically important sectors.

How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.