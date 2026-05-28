Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia to sign joint statement on seven pillars of friendship of two nations

According to him, at the narrow-format meeting, the parties confirmed absence of any problematic issues on the bilateral agenda.

“I view your visit as a confirmation of a special character of the relations between our countries, firm commitment to their further development in the spirit of future strategic relationship and alliance,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev emphasized that there are no so-called disputable issues between the two countries. A positive dynamic is present.

"We are tirelessly developing cooperation and enriching it with new ideas and projects. In this regard, I would like to emphasize the special significance of today’s joint statement on the seven pillars of friendship and good-neighborliness between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia. This document reflects the spirit of our relations and affirms our shared commitment to further strengthening the solid, long-term ties between our states,” said the Kazakh President.

As it was reported, on May 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

During the talks, the two leaders are expected to discuss the state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh capital will host the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Earlier, Tokayev highlighted the importance of the state visit of the Russian President to Astana for reinforcing strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin agreed on such evaluation of the upcoming talks in Kazakhstan and pointed out consistent character of bilateral cooperation in all strategically important sectors.

How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.