Kazakhstan is the largest economy in the region and our main trade partner - Erdoğan

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye believe that all conflicts and disagreements must be resolved peacefully, through diplomatic negotiations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s role in regulation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"This is a compelling evidence of your authority and influence. Our countries share a common view on the necessity to reform the United Nations. Kazakhstan advocates the need to preserve the territorial integrity of all countries. Kazakhstan and Türkiye will continue effective cooperation at the international arena. Kazakhstan's diplomacy will place special emphasis on on further development of the Organization of Turkic-Speaking States. We will continue joint work with the Turkish side in this area and will join forces to promote global stability and security. I would like to express my special gratitude for the support of Kazakhstan's international initiatives, including Türkiye’s contribution to the activity of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia,” said the Kazakh President.

According to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the talks were fruitful.

“Kazakhstan is the largest economy in the region and our main trade partner. Today, we have exchanged views on a wide range of issues, from defense and energy to transport, science and technology. We have reviewed the prospects for cooperation in the extraction of minerals and rare metals, as well as the possibility of exporting Kazakh oil to the global market through the territory of our country. We have also discussed ways to use and develop the Trans-Caspian transport route, a modern analogue of the historic Silk Road,” the Turkish President said.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also touched upon the issues of cooperation in tourism, expressing gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the decision taken by the Kazakh side to grant visa-free stay for Turkish citizens in Kazakhstan for a period of 90 days.

At the conclusion, the Head of State thanked his Turkish counterpart for fruitful talks and invited him to visit Kazakhstan at any convenient time.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Ankara.

The meeting participants held a detailed discussion on the prospects for cooperation in defense industry, IT, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, culture, education, healthcare, and tourism.

Following the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the two presidents signed the Joint Declaration. 18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed as well.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.

An official welcome ceremony for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the presidential palace in Ankara.