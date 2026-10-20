Para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek breaks Asian record to win gold at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

In the final heat of the Men's 100-meter backstroke S10 event, Dias Kenzhebek touched the wall first in 1 minute and 1.98 seconds. The Kazakh athlete shattered the previous Asian record of 1:03.73.

Photo credit: Meyirzhan Amangeldiyev/Kazakhstan's Sports Committee

Japan’s Akito Minai earned the silver medal (1:05.13), while his compatriot Yumeto Ido took bronze (1:07.64).

The victory marked Kazakhstan's fifth gold medal at the 5th Asian Para Games.

Earlier today, Dias Kenzhbek claimed a silver medal at the Games.