Para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek breaks Asian record to win gold at Aichi-Nagoya 2026
17:24, 20 October 2026
Kazakh para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek has captured a gold medal at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In the final heat of the Men's 100-meter backstroke S10 event, Dias Kenzhebek touched the wall first in 1 minute and 1.98 seconds. The Kazakh athlete shattered the previous Asian record of 1:03.73.
Japan’s Akito Minai earned the silver medal (1:05.13), while his compatriot Yumeto Ido took bronze (1:07.64).
The victory marked Kazakhstan's fifth gold medal at the 5th Asian Para Games.
Earlier today, Dias Kenzhbek claimed a silver medal at the Games.