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    Para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek breaks Asian record to win gold at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

    17:24, 20 October 2026

    Kazakh para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek has captured a gold medal at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. 

    Para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek breaks Asian record to win gold at Aichi-Nagoya 2026
    Photo credit: Meyirzhan Amangeldiyev/Kazakhstan's Sports Committee

    In the final heat of the Men's 100-meter backstroke S10 event, Dias Kenzhebek touched the wall first in 1 minute and 1.98 seconds. The Kazakh athlete shattered the previous Asian record of 1:03.73.

    Para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek sets Asian record to win gold at Aichi-Nagoya 2026
    Photo credit: Meyirzhan Amangeldiyev/Kazakhstan's Sports Committee

    Japan’s Akito Minai earned the silver medal (1:05.13), while his compatriot Yumeto Ido took bronze (1:07.64).

    The victory marked Kazakhstan's fifth gold medal at the 5th Asian Para Games.

    Earlier today, Dias Kenzhbek claimed a silver medal at the Games.

    Kazakhstan Sport Asian Para Games Swimming Paralympic sports Japan Asian Games
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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