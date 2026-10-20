Kazakhstan claims swimming silver at Asian Para Games

In the men’s 200m IM SM 10 finals, he scored 2:21:61 to grab silver.

Photo credit: Meirzhan Amangeldiyev/ Sports committee

Japan’s Akito Minai pocketed gold with 2:18.11, while Sina Zeighaminejad of Iran rounded out the top three, finishing with 2:23.44.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan won the first-ever para table tennis medals at the Asian Para Games.