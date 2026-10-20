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    Kazakhstan's Dayana Fedossova pockets judo bronze at Asian Para Games

    15:47, 20 October 2026

    Kazakh judoka Dayana Fedossova has won a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan's Dayana Fedossova pockets judo bronze at Asian Para Games
    Photo credit: Dayana Elyubayeva / the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Competing in the women's J2 under-60 kg category, Fedossova defeated Singapore's Joan Hung Hui Xin by ippon to secure the bronze medal.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had made history by winning its first-ever para table tennis medals at the Asian Para Games, claiming two bronze medals at the fifth edition of the competition in Nagoya.

    Sport Asian Para Games Judo
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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