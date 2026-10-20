Kazakhstan's Dayana Fedossova pockets judo bronze at Asian Para Games
15:47, 20 October 2026
Kazakh judoka Dayana Fedossova has won a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Competing in the women's J2 under-60 kg category, Fedossova defeated Singapore's Joan Hung Hui Xin by ippon to secure the bronze medal.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had made history by winning its first-ever para table tennis medals at the Asian Para Games, claiming two bronze medals at the fifth edition of the competition in Nagoya.